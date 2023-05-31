Summer music lessons for future rockers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Greg Hipskind of QC Rock Academy discusses the area’s premiere music school and its offerings for summer lessons to learn guitar, drums, bass guitar, piano, ukulele and vocals for people ages 7 to adult.

QC Rock Academy is a music education center that teaches kids of all ages how to rock. Programs are geared for all ages and ability levels.

For more information, visit QC Rock Academy online at https://www.qcrockacademy.com/ or call 563-386-3044. The business is located at 901 East Kimberly Road, Davenport.

