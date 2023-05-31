Summer music lessons for future rockers

QC Rock Academy offers instruction for many instruments and vocals for people of all ages
Summer music lessons for future rockers from QC Rock Academy
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Greg Hipskind of QC Rock Academy discusses the area’s premiere music school and its offerings for summer lessons to learn guitar, drums, bass guitar, piano, ukulele and vocals for people ages 7 to adult.

QC Rock Academy is a music education center that teaches kids of all ages how to rock. Programs are geared for all ages and ability levels.

For more information, visit QC Rock Academy online at https://www.qcrockacademy.com/ or call 563-386-3044. The business is located at 901 East Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for, including 2 likely in wreckage of downtown building partially collapsed
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Davenport officials evaluating demolition of downtown building that partially collapsed
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in DeWitt
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Woman rescued from partially collapsed apartment building Monday evening

Latest News

In Downtown Sylvania, a stretch of Monroe Street is closed as the City of Sylvania works to...
Bettendorf’s 23rd St. to open month early
Collapsed building infraction
Bent River special summer beer flavor
Bent River Brewing offers fruit-flavored craft beers of the season
Owl from old I-74 bridge given to Rock Island County Historical Society.
Pieces of old I-74 including the owl statue donated to local historical society