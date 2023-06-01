$3M adjustment: Palmer College gets huge gift from alum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Palmer College of Chiropractic announced the largest single gift from a living alumnus in school history.

After the $3 million donation, the new Experiential Learning Center has been renamed the William J. & Mary A. Kiernan Hall - Anatomy & Technique Center in honor of William Kiernan, D.C. for his gift to the school. He graduated in 1951.

“Palmer College is important to me because Palmer College has been my life,” the Class of 1951 graduate said. “I’ve spent 75 years in chiropractic. I see the evolution and growth of chiropractic and we have to keep that going. The only way to do this is through good educational programs and the development of the student.”

Palmer College Chancellor and CEO, Dennis Marchiori said Kiernan embodies the dedication of the alumni to support the growth and advancement not only of Palmer and the students, but also the chiropractic profession.

The recently renovated building opened in March 2022. The expansion was part of a period of rapid growth in both capital improvements and student enrollment. Anatomy and technique courses are taught in there.

Kiernan said that he knew at the age of 10 that he wanted to become a Doctor of Chiropractic and he wanted to go to Palmer College. He cared for patients for nearly 40 years. Kiernan and his late wife, Mary, both were inducted as Fellows in the Palmer Academy of Chiropractic in 2019.

The Kiernans previously established the Dr. William J. and Mary A. Kiernan Radiology Endowment and the Dr. William J. and Mary A. Kiernan Endowed Scholarship, bringing their total philanthropic investments in Palmer College to $4 million.

This $3 million gift moves Palmer one step closer to reaching its goal of raising $25 million through “Daring and Driven,” the largest fundraising campaign ever undertaken by a chiropractic college anywhere in the world. To date, $24.8 million has been raised.

