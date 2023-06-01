Advice for attracting birds and repelling Japanese beetles

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture, shares valuable tips and insights for bird-watching enthusiasts and gardeners that need to prepare for the emergence of destructive Japanese beetles.

How to attract birds to your space

There are 3 simple things a homeowner can do to make your yard bird-friendly. Even small green spaces can provide the three main things birds need to thrive: food, water, and shelter.

Food: Seeds, nuts, berries, and the insects plants attract are all important sources of nourishment. Even small adult birds, the chickadee, for example, need 6,000 caterpillars to raise a clutch of young birds. Native plants support a greater variety of insects.

Berries, nuts, and seeds are other essential food sources that prepare birds for overwintering or migration. Recommended species include: Serviceberry, red twig dogwood, elderberry, viburnum, and spicebush, Holly, chokecherry, hawthorn, and crabapple

Herbaceous plants, such as coneflower, aster, sunflower, and goldenrod provide seeds if left in the garden until spring.

Water: Adding water to your landscape will also attract birds. Small ponds with uneven edges and shallow spaces provide a place for birds to drink, splash, and bathe. A small pump will keep water moving and reduce mosquito concerns. For a less permanent option, try a birdbath. Change the water every two to three days and clean the bath with a scrub brush once a week to keep the water clean, healthy, and mosquito-free.

Shelter: A bird-friendly yard must have cover for shelter and nesting sites. The dense structure of willow, hawthorn, holly, and conifer trees provides valuable protection. Milkweeds, native thistles, cinnamon ferns, and asters produce soft, fluffy material that many bird species use to build nests.

Dealing with Japanese Beetles

Japanese beetles were accidentally introduced into the New Jersey area in 1916. The destructive pest feeds on the leaves, flowers, or fruit of more than 300 plants. The beetles start out as grubs feeding on the roots of turf grass. This means it is important to understand the life cycle when attempting to manage the population of the pest to protect landscaping. Adults emerge in late June and July when they feed and mate to begin a new life cycle.

Feeding Habits

adult beetles are a serious pest of flowers trees and shrubs fruits and vegetables field crops and feed on more than 300 plant species

preferred plants include ornamental plants such as roses, basil, hollyhock, and marigold; fruit-producing plants such as grapes, apples, plum and trees such as Linden, Birch Elm

Grubs chew grassroots, damaging the plant’s ability to absorb water and nutrients, severe feeding can produce dead patches within turf grass

Management

Begin management when the first beetles appear by physically removing beetles and removing beetle-damaged leaves because they emote an airborne chemical that attract more beetles.

IMPORTANT NOTE: Traps do not work!

University of Illinois Extension is located at 321 West 2nd Avenue, Milan. If you are looking for more in-depth information, contact the Illinois Extension office at https://extension.illinois.edu/hmrs or call 309-756-9978.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.