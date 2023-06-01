Canned cocktails for a stress-free, summertime happy hour

Canned cocktails for a stress-free, summertime happy hour
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mike Samuelson, Wine and Spirits Manager at the Silvis Hy-Vee, features new items for Summer 2023 with an emphasis on gin cocktails. Watch as he shows off his mixology skills while concocting a Hendrick’s gin and tonic.

Some of the featured products include Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers, Cutwater, Truly Vodka Seltzers, Quirk Hard Seltzer, along with Crown Royal, Tanqueray and Kettle One canned cocktails.

Canned cocktails have become especially popular now with consumers of liquor.

