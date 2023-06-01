Caught on cam: Officer cuts loose fawn trapped in backyard soccer net

The bodycam footage shared by police shows an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute. (SOURCE: WESTLAKE PD)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An officer in Ohio helped free a fawn that got caught in a soccer net in a homeowner’s backyard with the event captured on video.

The Westlake police officer said a concerned citizen called for help after a baby deer was found caught in their backyard soccer net on Saturday.

Neighbors attempted to free the animal themselves, but Westlake police said the “mommy deer was too protective.”

Bodycam footage shared by police showed an officer cutting the fawn loose in just one minute.

Once freed, the fawn jumped back onto his hooves and scurried back to his mom, who anxiously waited close by to be reunited with her baby.

“Officers responded to handle the situation as we do many times each day and night (although most don’t involve a cute spotted Bambi),” Westlake police said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Owner, property management team release statement after partial building collapse
A news conference will be held Thursday, city officials said.
3 still unaccounted for, 2 found safe, city officials say
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of partially collapsed downtown Davenport building cited for not maintaining safe condition
One moment Lexus Berry and her wife were rushing toward the door of their fourth-floor...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for, including 2 likely in wreckage of downtown building partially collapsed

Latest News

Thursday, June 1, 4 p.m. Live Outside Partially Collapsed Apartment Building, Downtown Davenport
A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day...
Hurricane season begins; what lies ahead?
Larry Kemp, 34, has a Scott County warrant for probation violation/possession controlled...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for parole violation, drugs, fleeing
The trio shown above are accused of pickpocketing a shopper at the Silvis Hy-Vee on May 1. All...
CRIME STOPPERS: Trio accused of pickpocketing
Christian Blumer, 22, has a Scott County warrant for probation violation/possession controlled...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for parole violation, drugs