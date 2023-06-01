City of Davenport to hold news conference Thursday, and city officials give update, Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City of Davenport officials announce that they will hold the next news conference on Thursday morning. This will be the second news conference, after the initial briefing that was given the night of the collapse, which happened on Sunday.

According to city officials, at approximately 5:35 p.m., they said Thursday’s news conference will be held at 10 a.m.

TV6 will be at the news conference to provide updates online and on-air. The news conference will also be live streamed on the KWQC website and social media, Facebook.

At approximately 8:57 p.m., city officials gave the most recent update.

“On site today at 324 Main Street was Shive Hattery, the engineering firm hired by the City of Davenport,” city officials stated. “While on site, engineers utilized a forensic LIDAR drone to further assess damage to the building and its structural stability. Also on site was the property owner’s insurance firms representatives and structural engineers to complete an independent structural damage assessment.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.