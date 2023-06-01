City of Davenport to hold news conference Thursday, and city officials give update, Wednesday

A news conference will be held Thursday, city officials said.
A news conference will be held Thursday, city officials said.(kwqc)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - City of Davenport officials announce that they will hold the next news conference on Thursday morning. This will be the second news conference, after the initial briefing that was given the night of the collapse, which happened on Sunday.

According to city officials, at approximately 5:35 p.m., they said Thursday’s news conference will be held at 10 a.m.

TV6 will be at the news conference to provide updates online and on-air. The news conference will also be live streamed on the KWQC website and social media, Facebook.

At approximately 8:57 p.m., city officials gave the most recent update.

“On site today at 324 Main Street was Shive Hattery, the engineering firm hired by the City of Davenport,” city officials stated. “While on site, engineers utilized a forensic LIDAR drone to further assess damage to the building and its structural stability. Also on site was the property owner’s insurance firms representatives and structural engineers to complete an independent structural damage assessment.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for, including 2 likely in wreckage of downtown building partially collapsed
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Owner, property management team release statement after partial building collapse
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Davenport officials evaluating demolition of downtown building that partially collapsed
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed served with demolition order Monday
Motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in DeWitt

Latest News

One moment Lexus Berry and her wife were rushing toward the door of their fourth-floor...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
Continuing coverage of the partially collapsed apartment building in downtown Davenport, TV6...
City of Davenport inspections discrepancy shown in documents related to partially collapsed apartment building
1
Residents of collapsed building and protesters in Davenport express emotion
Just in: City of Davenport releases documents regarding partially collapsed apartment building
Just in: City of Davenport releases documents regarding partially collapsed apartment building