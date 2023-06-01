City of Davenport inspections discrepancy shown in documents related to partially collapsed apartment building

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Continuing coverage of the partially collapsed apartment building in downtown Davenport, TV6 has received several messages from viewers about a difference over inspections of “The Davenport” building.

TV6 Investigates team found that the most recent permit for “The Davenport” located at 324 Main, shows that the building had failed inspection on May 25, but an archive version of the same permit online shows that it had passed inspection.

TV6 reached out to officials who claim that the difference is because of a computer glitch. City officials stated that the permit should be marked as “incomplete”.

City officials declined TV6′s request to examine the document, saying more documents and details about inspections would be released soon.

Meanwhile, TV6 also filed a public request records to obtain those reports.

