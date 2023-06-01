CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for parole violation, drugs, fleeing

By KWQC Staff
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Larry Kemp, 34, has a Scott County warrant for probation violation/possession controlled substance, eluding and interference with official acts.

Kemp is 6-feet 4 inches tall, weighs 280 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you recognize them, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. Your tip is anonymous. If it leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

