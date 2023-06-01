CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for parole violation, drugs
Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?
Christian Blumer, 22, has a Scott County warrant for probation violation/possession controlled substance and possession contraband in correctional institution.
Blumer is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
If you recognize them, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. Your tip is anonymous. If it leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.