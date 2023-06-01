CRIME STOPPERS: Trio accused of pickpocketing

SILVIS, Illinois (KWQC) - Have you seen them?

Three people are accused of pickpocketing a shopper at the Silvis Hy-Vee on May 1.

A man bumped into the shopper, who later discovered his wallet was taken. All three subjects left the area in a silver or gray four-door sedan. If you recognize them, please call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. Your tip is anonymous. If it leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

