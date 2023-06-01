Davenport city officials give update on citation filed against partially collapsed apartment building’s owner

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thursday, City of Davenport officials issued a statement clarifying the citation that was filed against Andrew Wold, the partially collapsed apartment building’s owner, on Tuesday.

According to the citation, the city is asking for a fine of $300 plus court fees. The city also is asking that Wold is ordered not to commit any other violations of the city code provision.

In Thursday’s statement, city officials said, “On May 30, 2023, the City of Davenport issued a municipal infraction to the owner of 324 main Street, initiating a legal action. This legal action was taken to ensure the owner of the property cannot transfer the property to another owner in an effort to avoid a large lien that is expected when the response has been completed.”

