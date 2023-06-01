Davenport emergency crews battle fire Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport emergency crews battled a fire in the western part of the city that damaged two houses Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on W. 3rd St. near N. Sturdevant and Washington streets some time before 2:30 p.m.

Our crews saw fire, police and medic EMS at the scene. Two homes appeared to have fire damage.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.