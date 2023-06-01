Davenport emergency crews battle fire Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport emergency crews battled a fire in the western part of the city that damaged two houses Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on W. 3rd St. near N. Sturdevant and Washington streets some time before 2:30 p.m.

Our crews saw fire, police and medic EMS at the scene. Two homes appeared to have fire damage.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Owner, property management team release statement after partial building collapse
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of partially collapsed downtown Davenport building cited for not maintaining safe condition
One moment Lexus Berry and her wife were rushing toward the door of their fourth-floor...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for, including 2 likely in wreckage of downtown building partially collapsed
Quad City officials calculate rescue tactics
Quad City officials calculate rescue tactics in building collapse

Latest News

A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
LIVE UPDATES: Downtown Davenport partial building collapse
3 still unaccounted for, 2 found safe, city officials say
First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures and pop-up storms
Davenport City Officials give update Thursday