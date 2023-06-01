Davenport officials to hold briefing Thursday on partial building collapse

“On site today at 324 Main Street was Shive Hattery, the engineering firm hired by the City of Davenport,” city officials stated.
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport officials will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

This will be the third briefing since the collapse on Sunday.

TV6 will be at the news briefing and will provide updates online and on-air.

Just before 9p.m. Wednesday, officials provided the following update:

On site today at 324 Main Street was Shive Hattery, the engineering firm hired by the City of Davenport.

While on site, engineers utilized a forensic LIDAR drone to further assess damage to the building and its structural stability. Also on site was the property owner’s insurance firms representatives and structural engineers to complete an independent structural damage assessment.

City of Davenport announces news conference for Thursday.
City of Davenport announces news conference for Thursday.(City of Davenport)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Owner, property management team release statement after partial building collapse
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of partially collapsed downtown Davenport building cited for not maintaining safe condition
One moment Lexus Berry and her wife were rushing toward the door of their fourth-floor...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for, including 2 likely in wreckage of downtown building partially collapsed
Quad City officials calculate rescue tactics
Quad City officials calculate rescue tactics in building collapse

Latest News

Common Chord, Live At 5, has announced they will temporarily be moving to Rock Island following...
Common Chord’s Live at 5 temporarily moves to Rock Island following downtown Davenport partial apartment building collapse
Public demands answers as city releases documents related to Davenport building collapse
Public demands answers as city releases documents related to Davenport building collapse
Shive Hattery Drone, Announcement of News Conference for Thursday
City of Davenport to hold news conference Thursday, and city officials give update, Wednesday
City of Davenport releases documents regarding partially collapsed apartment building