Davenport officials to hold briefing Thursday on partial building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport officials will hold a briefing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

This will be the third briefing since the collapse on Sunday.

TV6 will be at the news briefing and will provide updates online and on-air.

Just before 9p.m. Wednesday, officials provided the following update:

On site today at 324 Main Street was Shive Hattery, the engineering firm hired by the City of Davenport.

While on site, engineers utilized a forensic LIDAR drone to further assess damage to the building and its structural stability. Also on site was the property owner’s insurance firms representatives and structural engineers to complete an independent structural damage assessment.

City of Davenport announces news conference for Thursday. (City of Davenport)

