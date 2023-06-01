East Moline police officers receive Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A current and former police officer with the East Moline Police Department have received the prestigious Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor.

On May 31, current officer Logan Wolfe and former East Moline police officer Ryan Clark received the award at a ceremony in Springfield, Ill.

The award is given to “law enforcement officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.”

According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, Officer Wolfe and Officer Clark were awarded for the efforts on May 25, 2019 when they responded to a deadly situation at a traffic stop when a man got out of a vehicle and fired a handgun at the two officers.

Both Wolfe and Clark returned fire, injuring the man and taking him into custody.

There were 136 Illinois law enforcement officers representing 40 different agencies who received the Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor for their police work from 2017-2002.

