East Moline police officers receive Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor

East Moline Police Officer Logan Wolfe and former East Moline Police Officer Ryan Clark
East Moline Police Officer Logan Wolfe and former East Moline Police Officer Ryan Clark(East Moline Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A current and former police officer with the East Moline Police Department have received the prestigious Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor.

On May 31, current officer Logan Wolfe and former East Moline police officer Ryan Clark received the award at a ceremony in Springfield, Ill.

The award is given to “law enforcement officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.”

According to a news release from the East Moline Police Department, Officer Wolfe and Officer Clark were awarded for the efforts on May 25, 2019 when they responded to a deadly situation at a traffic stop when a man got out of a vehicle and fired a handgun at the two officers.

Both Wolfe and Clark returned fire, injuring the man and taking him into custody.

There were 136 Illinois law enforcement officers representing 40 different agencies who received the Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor for their police work from 2017-2002.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Owner, property management team release statement after partial building collapse
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of partially collapsed downtown Davenport building cited for not maintaining safe condition
One moment Lexus Berry and her wife were rushing toward the door of their fourth-floor...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for, including 2 likely in wreckage of downtown building partially collapsed
Quad City officials calculate rescue tactics
Quad City officials calculate rescue tactics in building collapse

Latest News

A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
LIVE UPDATES: Downtown Davenport partial building collapse
3 still unaccounted for, 2 found safe, city officials say
Two houses damaged in fire
Davenport emergency crews battle fire Wednesday
First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures and pop-up storms
Davenport City Officials give update Thursday