Heat continues with pop-up showers and storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Warm and more humid conditions are likely this afternoon once again leading to very minor chances for isolated pop up storms. None of these storms will be severe, but could provide very local areas with much needed rainfall as drought develops in the QCA. Highs will be in the 90s both today and tomorrow, but east winds will pick up Friday afternoon which will dry us out again. We are still tracking a warm weekend with sunshine and highs in the 90s, but much lower humidity.

TODAY: Sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 92º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 63º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 94º.

