Heat continues with pop-up showers and storms

Heat and humidity stay in place for a while!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Warm and more humid conditions are likely this afternoon once again leading to very minor chances for isolated pop up storms.  None of these storms will be severe, but could provide very local areas with much needed rainfall as drought develops in the QCA.  Highs will be in the 90s both today and tomorrow, but east winds will pick up Friday afternoon which will dry us out again.  We are still tracking a warm weekend with sunshine and highs in the 90s, but much lower humidity.

TODAY: Sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 92º. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 63º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 94º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Owner, property management team release statement after partial building collapse
Crews put up fencing Sunday night following a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Owner of partially collapsed downtown Davenport building cited for not maintaining safe condition
One moment Lexus Berry and her wife were rushing toward the door of their fourth-floor...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
Emergency crews are on the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Mayor: 5 unaccounted for, including 2 likely in wreckage of downtown building partially collapsed
Quad City officials calculate rescue tactics
Quad City officials calculate rescue tactics in building collapse

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: More 90s and pop-up storms
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heat continues with pop-up showers and storms
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heat continues, but rain and storm chances move in
First Alert Forecast: Hot temperatures with pop-up storms possible