Live At 5, Common Chord, temporarily moves to Rock Island following downtown Davenport partial apartment building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Common Chord, Live At 5, has announced they will temporarily be moving to Rock Island following the downtown Davenport partial apartment building collapse.

In a media release from Common Chord, they stated, “Our hearts are with our neighbors affected by the building collapse in downtown Davenport earlier this week, and especially with those still searching for missing loved ones.”

Live At 5 will be relocated to Laborspace at 311 21st Street in downtown Rock Island, next to Rozz-Tox and Ragged Records for the next two weeks, according to the media release. Officials say this is thanks to their partners at Rock Island Downtown Alliance and Downtown Rock Island.

Officials with Common Chord also say they will be collecting free-will donations to go toward those directly affected by the partial building collapse.

“While it is important to gather as a community, highlight arts and culture, and be moved by live music, our first priority is to ensure that first responders can do their important work and that we do not create any further traffic or safety issues in downtown Davenport,” the media release stated.

The kickoff block party will still feature all the same bands and community partners, with free face painting and balloon animals, officials said. Plus, Bent River Brewing Company will be on hand serving up “tasty brews”.

