‘Live at 5′ free summer concert series to kick off with relocated block party

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Live At 5: Free Summer Concert Series by Common Chord is set to launch on June 2 and offers some new additions.

It should be noted that the location of the official kick off as well as the following week’s event on June 9 will be relocated to Rock Island due to the building collapse in Davenport’s downtown.

Steve Ahrens, director of strategic initiatives with Common Chord, talks about the tradition of hosting live music featuring a fantastic array of bands every Friday from 5-7 p.m. The normal location is 2nd Street in the Skybridge Courtyard at Common Chord, but--to repeat--the first two concerts will be held at Laborspace, 311 21st Street next to Rozz-Tox and Ragged Records in Rock Island.

The Live At 5 Block Party Kick Off on June 2 will also include some extra fun (such as a sneak peek at the OneSound painted pianos) and will be extended to 8 p.m.

Audiences can rock to the sound, dance, and enjoy tasty cold beverages during the weekend kick-off celebration.

Common Chord is excited to announce the addition of the new “AFTERPARTY” at Zeke’s Island Cafe’ with each week’s featured intermission artist performing from 7-8 p.m.

The first concert of the series is slated for June 2 and will feature Jason Carl and The Whole Damn Band & CJ Parker, with QC Rock Academy bands.

For more information or to see the entire band schedule, visit the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/139993578830626/139993595497291/

Common Chord is located at 129 North Main Street, Davenport. The phone number is 563-326-1333.

