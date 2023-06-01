LIVE: Davenport officials hold briefing Thursday afternoon for partially collapsed building downtown

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city officials are holding a briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday for the partially collapsed building downtown.

City officials held a briefing at 10 a.m. Thursday, were they spoke about two of the 5 unaccounted for being found. The three still unaccounted for are Daniel Prien, Brandon Colvin and Ryan Hitchcock.

Rick Oswald, City of Davenport Development Services Director, addressed the status of a permit that was issued to 324 Main Street on May 25, 2023.

The City of Davenport issued a municipal infraction on May 30 to the owner of the building that partially collapsed, initiating legal action, according to city officials. This legal action was taken to ensure the owner of the property cannot transfer the property to another owner in an effort to avoid a large lien that is expected.

For a running list of updates follow this story.

TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.