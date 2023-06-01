LIVE UPDATES: Downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 continues to follow the partial collapse of a large apartment building in downtown Davenport.
10 a.m. June 1
Davenport officials hold a press conference in the community room of the Davenport Police Department to give the latest on the collapse.
During the press conference, Police Chief Jeff Bladel confirms that three people - Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien - are unaccounted for.
The chief said two others listed as unaccounted for have since been located in Texas and Davenport.
5:30 a.m. June 1
