LIVE UPDATES: Downtown Davenport partial building collapse

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 continues to follow the partial collapse of a large apartment building in downtown Davenport.

TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.

10 a.m. June 1

Davenport officials hold a press conference in the community room of the Davenport Police Department to give the latest on the collapse.

During the press conference, Police Chief Jeff Bladel confirms that three people - Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien - are unaccounted for.

The chief said two others listed as unaccounted for have since been located in Texas and Davenport.

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel speaks during a media briefing Thursday morning. Officials...
Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel speaks during a media briefing Thursday morning. Officials provided an update on a downtown building that partially collapsed Sunday.(KWQC)

5:30 a.m. June 1

