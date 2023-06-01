LIVE UPDATES: Downtown Davenport partial building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 continues to follow the partial collapse of a large apartment building in downtown Davenport.

TV6 will provide updates on-air and online as the story unfolds.

10 a.m. June 1

Davenport officials hold a press conference in the community room of the Davenport Police Department to give the latest on the collapse.

During the press conference, Police Chief Jeff Bladel confirms that three people - Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien - are unaccounted for.

The chief said two others listed as unaccounted for have since been located in Texas and Davenport.

Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel speaks during a media briefing Thursday morning. Officials provided an update on a downtown building that partially collapsed Sunday. (KWQC)

5:30 a.m. June 1

