Residents of collapsed building and protesters in Davenport express emotion

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As the search continues for five unaccounted for people amongst the downtown destruction, family members continue to ask for more answers in this almost unimaginable situation.

With more details on the apartment building collapse in Davenport, we continue to speak with residents of the building and loved ones of the missing.

Broc Nelson a resident that was on the second floor when the building collapsed, tells us what he was going through at the time of the collapse and the emotion he was feeling.

”Everybody was running out of the building as quick as they could,” Nelson said. “Those who could run out, we all gathered across the street in disbelief, some with injury, trying to collect ourselves. I had to lend my phone to make sure someone else could get ahold of their family and let them know what was going on.”

Raquel “Ace” Sipp a Rock Island resident has been the leader of the protest and keeping the people vocal, and she said she has been there to try and keep the peace and find some answers.

”We’re not here to disrespect the police,” Sipp said. “Because we don’t want the police to disrespect us. We not here to disrespect the Mayor because we don’t want the Mayor to disrespect us. We just want the Mayor to move these bricks and bring some more people up. We thank them for the animals, but we need some lives.”

The protestors in downtown Davenport are still going strong, and expressing their emotions and frustrations.

