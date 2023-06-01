Royal Ball Run for Autism 5K set for June 17

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -The 12th Annual Royal Ball Run for Autism 5K weekend is slated for June 16-17. 100% of all race registrations stay local to support autistic children, teens, adults and their families.

Jen Hartmann, organizer, and her daughter, Lyric Nolan, talk about the two days of festivities which includes a carnival and fun run on Friday, June 16 and the 5K and other race events to be held on Saturday, June 17.

Race day kick off is with the Scott Holtan Heroes & Highnesses Walk and then kick off the official 5K which is over a flat, fast and fun course. Walkers are welcome.

To register, visit https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php... 100% of all race registrations stays right here in the QCA to support & celebrate autistic children, teens, adults and their families.

For information about the RBR carnival on June 16 visit: http://www.royalballrun.com

More on the RBR race on June 17 is at http://www.royalballrun.com

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.