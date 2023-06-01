Skatepark dreams: Moline Parks and Rec to hold 2nd design session

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Moline Parks and Recreation Department will hold its second design workshop for a future skatepark.

The public can view the design concept and give their input at 6 p.m. June 8 at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. It will also be available online.

The Moline City Council gave the go-ahead in January 2022 to revitalize the I-74 corridor with a new skatepark.

Moline Parks and Recreation Department manages 23 parks, more than 700 acres of parkland, over 16 miles of bicycle/pedestrian trails, Riverside Family Aquatic Center, Greenvalley Sports Complex, two municipal cemeteries and more.

For more information about Moline Parks and Recreation visit our www.molineparks.com

