Urological conditions and treatments

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -June is Men’s Health Month which is an occasion that gives us the opportunity to shine a light on the myriad urological health issues with which men can suffer--including incontinence, erectile dysfunction, BPH, and Peyronies disease.

Dr. Matthew Bream, Urological Associates, PC, discusses how so many men suffer from these issues after surviving prostate cancer or dealing with heart problems and diabetes due to complications from the diseases or medications.

For more information, visit the practice online at https://www.urologyqc.com/ or call 563-359-1641. The business is located at 3319 Spring Street # 202, Davenport.

