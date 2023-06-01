Woman accused in fatal crash on I-74 Bridge bike path facing new charges in jail

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The woman awaiting trial on charges of driving on the new I-74 bridge bike path killing two people and injuring another, is facing new charges.

Court documents show Chhabria Harris has been charged with aggravated battery. She is accused of hitting Ashley McMurtrey in the head and body causing injury. It happened in the Rock Island County Jail on May 28, 2023.

Harris is awaiting trial on two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, one count of aggravated DUI causing death or greater bodily harm, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, three counts of aggravated reckless driving, and two counts of reckless homicide.

On May 22, 2022, Moline police responded to the pedestrian bike path on the new I-74 bridge for a report of a crash. Officers found three people that had been struck by an SUV. Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, and Anthony M. Castaneda, 18, both of Moline, died from their injuries. A third man, Charles Bowden, also was injured..

