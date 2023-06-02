Amity Point to host special Family Night grand opening

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Amity Point, 3906 Lillie Avenue, Unit #5 and #6, Davenport, invites all to a grand opening featuring what they are calling a “fun family night” on June 9 from 4-7 p.m.

Amanda Godwin highlights what is planned such as obstacle courses, water play (weather permitting), sensory bins, crafts, food, and more.

The public is encouraged to stop by to witness the newly renovated clinic space, meet the staff, enjoy activities and light refreshments, and get a taste of what Amity Point can offer families and community.

Amity Point offers pediatric occupational therapy, speech therapy, and physical therapy as well as community programs. For information, visit the website at https://www.amitypoint.org/ or call 563-449-4713.

For more details about the grand opening, see the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/799356554897814

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.