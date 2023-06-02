Artist’s Vault summer art classes begin June 14

Artist’s Vault summer art classes begin June 14
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Five years ago, a place in Eldridge became a gallery featuring local artists and artisans, and a place where people could buy supplies and learn how to create.

Julie Wall, artist and the owner of Artist’s Vault, highlights her business and upcoming summer art classes being offered to teach little artists ages 4 and up.

For more information, visit Artist’s Vault online at https://artistsvaultstudio.com/ or call 563-650-9207. The gallery is located at 208 North 2nd Street, Eldridge, IA.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A news conference will be held Thursday, city officials said.
3 still unaccounted for, 2 found safe, city officials say
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Search crews on-site Friday at partially collapsed Davenport building
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Red Cross working with local agencies, Davenport officials to help residents, businesses affected by downtown building collapse
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Owner, property management team release statement after partial building collapse