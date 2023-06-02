Artist’s Vault summer art classes begin June 14

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Five years ago, a place in Eldridge became a gallery featuring local artists and artisans, and a place where people could buy supplies and learn how to create.

Julie Wall, artist and the owner of Artist’s Vault, highlights her business and upcoming summer art classes being offered to teach little artists ages 4 and up.

For more information, visit Artist’s Vault online at https://artistsvaultstudio.com/ or call 563-650-9207. The gallery is located at 208 North 2nd Street, Eldridge, IA.

