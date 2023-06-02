Backwater Gamblers’ shows are underway for the season

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Established in 1980, the Backwater Gamblers have been a Rock Island-based staple at the foot 44th Street and the Rock River for four decades. Their high-energy, multi-faceted water ski shows on Wednesday and Sunday nights are recognized nationwide and draw thousands to the river every summer.

Teresa Hofmann and Kenzie Clawson talk about the team and the exciting 2023 season that is now underway.

The ski site is Ben Williamson Park At 5000 44th Street (44th Street and the Rock River) in Rock Island. To view or print this year’s show schedule, visit https://irp.cdn-website.com/61572e88/files/uploaded/2023%20Show%20Schedule.pdf

The group performs free water ski shows on Sunday and Wednesday evenings from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Donations may be tax-deductible.

Backwater Gamblers Water Ski Show Team is a non-profit. Visit the website at https://www.backwatergamblers.com/

