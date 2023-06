MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - A boil order has been issued for parts of the Village of Milan.

Due to a hydrant repair, a boil order will be in effect for residents of 1st Avenue West to 4th Avenue West and West of U.S. 67, officials said. Until that time, all drinking and cooking water should be boiled for five minutes prior to use.

