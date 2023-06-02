City of Davenport officials release names of 3 unaccounted for in partial apartment collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thursday in a news conference Davenport city officials also released the names of all three people who are still unaccounted for in the downtown Davenport partial apartment building collapse.

From prior announcements from city officials, TV6 already knew Branden Colvin Sr. and Ryan Hitchcock were among those who had not been found. However, at Thursday’s news conference, city officials released the name of a third man, 60-year-old Daniel Prien.

All of their apartments were in the collapse zone, officials stated.

Davenport police and fire are asking for any information about whether they were home or not. Contact police if you have any information.

