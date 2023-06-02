DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Delivered QC is an organization with a mission to help others find purpose through simple acts of kindness.

Isabella McDaniel talks about the background of this endeavor which was kicked off in November of 2022 with a food drive for Thanksgiving meal baskets for the YWCA where we partnered with the Gray Matters to make it all possible. The partnership raised over 350 items and which fed 60 families. A toy drive was launched for Closet2Closet, too.

Delivered QC will be hosting an upcoming event on June 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Believers Together Center, 3209 60th Street, Moline. This will be a conference with 6 talks including: finding purpose through pain, serving others, self love, motivation, friendships, and healthy relationships. Attendance is completely free.

For more information, visit Delivered QC’s Facebook page or call 309-714-9622. An email address is Deliveredqc@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.