Delivered QC

Delivered QC
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Delivered QC is an organization with a mission to help others find purpose through simple acts of kindness.

Isabella McDaniel talks about the background of this endeavor which was kicked off in November of 2022 with a food drive for Thanksgiving meal baskets for the YWCA where we partnered with the Gray Matters to make it all possible. The partnership raised over 350 items and which fed 60 families. A toy drive was launched for Closet2Closet, too.

Delivered QC will be hosting an upcoming event on June 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Believers Together Center, 3209 60th Street, Moline. This will be a conference with 6 talks including: finding purpose through pain, serving others, self love, motivation, friendships, and healthy relationships. Attendance is completely free.

For more information, visit Delivered QC’s Facebook page or call 309-714-9622. An email address is Deliveredqc@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A news conference will be held Thursday, city officials said.
3 still unaccounted for, 2 found safe, city officials say
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Search crews on-site Friday at partially collapsed Davenport building
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Red Cross working with local agencies, Davenport officials to help residents, businesses affected by downtown building collapse
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Owner, property management team release statement after partial building collapse

Latest News

Isabella McDaniel, founder of Delivered QC
Delivered QC
Grease at TLP in Mt. Carroll, IL through June 11, 2023
‘Grease’ is the word at Timber Lake Playhouse through June 11
Grease at TLP in Mt. Carroll, IL through June 11, 2023
Grease is on stage at TLP through June 11
Backwater Gamblers
Backwater Gamblers’ shows are underway for the season