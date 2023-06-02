Goodbye, ‘Mayor Ann’

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities says good-bye to a longtime city and community leader.

Former Bettendorf Mayor Ann Hutchinson, 74, died May 27 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funerals services for “Mayor Ann” will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Arrangements are being handled by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries in Davenport.

Hutchinson served as mayor from 1988 to 2003 and followed that at Eastern Iowa Small Business Development Center as regional director.

According to her obituary, Hutchinson was born Sept. 3, 1948, in Davenport to Sloan and M. Iowa Hutchinson. She was part of Bettendorf’s Class of 1966, and she graduated from Augustana College in 1973.

She also was the found and owner of FirstCity Mortgage Corp.

Hutchinson was integral to major projects in Bettendorf: the Learning Campus; downtown revitalization; and riverboat gambling.

The plaza in front of City Hall was named after her.

Ann is survived by her nieces: Kathryn Igneri and Meagan Hutchinson, both of Florida; as well as a great niece & nephew, Kailee and Keegan.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A news conference will be held Thursday, city officials said.
3 still unaccounted for, 2 found safe, city officials say
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Search crews on-site Friday at partially collapsed Davenport building
Woman saved from upper level in Davenport partially collapsed building, Monday evening.
Red Cross working with local agencies, Davenport officials to help residents, businesses affected by downtown building collapse
A Davenport building partially collapsed downtown.
Owner, property management team release statement after partial building collapse

Latest News

4 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023, QC Disaster Relief Funds for Partially Collapsed Apartment Building
4 p.m., June 2, 2023, Live At Partial Building Collapse In Downtown Davenport
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Mercado On Fifth, 2023 Season.
Moline officials: Children under 17-years-old no longer allowed to enter Mercado On Fifth without adult