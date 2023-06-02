Goodbye, ‘Mayor Ann’

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities says good-bye to a longtime city and community leader.

Former Bettendorf Mayor Ann Hutchinson, 74, died May 27 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Funerals services for “Mayor Ann” will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Arrangements are being handled by Halligan-McCabe-DeVries in Davenport.

Hutchinson served as mayor from 1988 to 2003 and followed that at Eastern Iowa Small Business Development Center as regional director.

According to her obituary, Hutchinson was born Sept. 3, 1948, in Davenport to Sloan and M. Iowa Hutchinson. She was part of Bettendorf’s Class of 1966, and she graduated from Augustana College in 1973.

She also was the found and owner of FirstCity Mortgage Corp.

Hutchinson was integral to major projects in Bettendorf: the Learning Campus; downtown revitalization; and riverboat gambling.

The plaza in front of City Hall was named after her.

Ann is survived by her nieces: Kathryn Igneri and Meagan Hutchinson, both of Florida; as well as a great niece & nephew, Kailee and Keegan.

