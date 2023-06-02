‘Grease’ is the word at Timber Lake Playhouse through June 11

MT. CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) -Timber Lake Playhouse is ready to fill the stage with Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in that classic, rollicking musical.

Artistic director, Darren Mangler and the actor who plays Sandy, Kylie Tollefson, describe all the fun of the production for the audience and the cast members.

Grease runs June 1 – 11 and is rated PG-13. Duration of the show is 2 Hours 30 minutes. Show times (depending on date) are 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. See more information or get tickets priced at $20 at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=145137

Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Road, Mt. Carroll, IL. The phone number is 815-244-2035.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.