Hot, humid, chance of pop-up showers and storms Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this morning, otherwise it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the day. With the warm temperatures and the humid conditions, additional pop-up showers and storms will be possible this afternoon as high temperatures reach the lower 90s. Rain chances will continue through just after sunset.

Drier air moves in tonight with an east wind. This will shut off our rain chances for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower to middle 90s with lower humidity.

There is a slight chance for a few showers Monday with highs in the lower 90s. It will be cooler, more seasonable by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Few showers and storms, otherwise partly cloudy, hot and humid. High: 94°. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers end. Partly cloudy. Low: 64°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High: 95°

