Moline officials: Children under 17-years-old no longer allowed to enter Mercado On Fifth without adult

Mercado On Fifth, 2023 Season.
Mercado On Fifth, 2023 Season.(kwqc)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Mercado On Fifth opened for the 2023 season in downtown Moline, last week, and officials say the event attracted a record 9,000-plus attendees. However, the organization says they’re working to accommodate the unprecedented growth.

Friday, officials announced one change coming this week to Mercado On Fifth is that children under 17-years-old will no longer be allowed to enter without an accompanying adult.

“Mercado was created as a family event, and we take pride its a place that all ages- grandparents, parents, teens, and kids, can enjoy themselves together,” Mercado officials said. “So gather your family for this Friday! And thank you for helping spread the word of this new policy, effective, June 2.”

