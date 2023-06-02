7 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Seven people were hospitalized following a partial building collapse in Connecticut near Yale’s campus, according to hospital officials.

One of them was said to be in serious condition. The six others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were evaluated.

Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven Rick Fontana confirmed that the incident happened on Lafayette Street. The building was under construction.

Mayor Justin Elicker earlier said there were injuries, but no deaths had been reported.

