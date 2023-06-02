QC Pride promises a fun-filled Pride Month

Quad-Cities (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities is joining the nation and parts of the world in celebrating Pride Month with activities planned.

Every year in June, LGBTQ+ communities around the world celebrate, but they have a rockier landscape this year.

The Quad-Cities LGBTQ+ community has events planned all month long for people to gather.

Many Republican-leaning states have created laws that will cull school library shelves of what lawmakers deem inappropriate.

Attempted book bans and restrictions at school and public libraries continue to surge, setting a record in 2022, according to a recent report from the American Library Association.

On May 26, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a dozen bills into law ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, including high-profile legislation that bans instruction on gender identity from classrooms through grade six, and books that include sex acts from school libraries.

Saturday, June 17, 2:30, the Unity Pride Parade will begin in downtown Moline. An hour later at Bass Street Landing at 1601 River Drive, Moline, will be the site of a Pride party, including drag performances, live music and food.

Sunday, June 18, 4 p.m., the Figge will show the 2011 film “Tomboy” about a French family who moves and one daughter is mistaken for a boy. See the trailer: https://youtu.be/hcdfXVbGcXc

Sunday, June 25, 8 a.m. The Pride 5K Walk, Run & Roll begins at Bass Street Landing, 1601 River Drive #306, Moline. Register: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=138037

Sunday, June 25, 4 p.m., the Figge will show the 2022 film “Joyland,” a Cannes Film Festival award winner. The film is about a backup-burlesque dancer for a trans woman. The film is banned in Punjab, Pakistan, where it was filmed. Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/PDTPKfHo9BQ

Thursday, June 29, 6:30 p.m. The River Bandits will host a Pride Night.

