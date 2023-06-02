QC Pride promises a fun-filled Pride Month
Quad-Cities (KWQC) - The Quad-Cities is joining the nation and parts of the world in celebrating Pride Month with activities planned.
Every year in June, LGBTQ+ communities around the world celebrate, but they have a rockier landscape this year.
The Quad-Cities LGBTQ+ community has events planned all month long for people to gather.
- Friday, June 2, from 6-11 p.m., the Quad Cities Pride Alliance will host Pride Festival at Schwiebert Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island.
- Thursday, June 8, from 6-8 p.m., QC Roller Derby is hosting a family skate night at Eldridge Community Center and Skatepark.
- Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m., The Project of the Quad Cities will host the 30th Annual Red Ribbon Gala at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline. The gala is the Quad-Cities largest fundraiser for people living with HIV. The evening has music, dinner and a silent and a live auction. Tickets may be purchased at www.tpqc.org/rrg30.
- Sunday, June 11, 4 p.m., the 2014 film “Four Moons,” features interwoven love stories and may be seen at The Figge Art Museum, in the John Deere Auditorium, 225 W. 2nd. St., Davenport. Admission is free. Watch a trailer here: youtu.be/hcdfXVbGcXc
- Thursday, June 15, The Project of the Quad Cities is planning a Pride Dinner at The Current, but no more details were released.
- Friday, June 16, 6:30 p.m., Clock Inc. will host Pride Paint Night at 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island. Clock Inc.’s mission is to provide a community center for LGBTQ+ to gather free from discrimination.
- On Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m. Clock Inc. will hold a Banned Book Story Hour.
Many Republican-leaning states have created laws that will cull school library shelves of what lawmakers deem inappropriate.
Attempted book bans and restrictions at school and public libraries continue to surge, setting a record in 2022, according to a recent report from the American Library Association.
On May 26, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a dozen bills into law ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, including high-profile legislation that bans instruction on gender identity from classrooms through grade six, and books that include sex acts from school libraries.
- Saturday, June 17, 2:30, the Unity Pride Parade will begin in downtown Moline. An hour later at Bass Street Landing at 1601 River Drive, Moline, will be the site of a Pride party, including drag performances, live music and food.
- Sunday, June 18, 4 p.m., the Figge will show the 2011 film “Tomboy” about a French family who moves and one daughter is mistaken for a boy. See the trailer: https://youtu.be/hcdfXVbGcXc.
- Sunday, June 25, 8 a.m. The Pride 5K Walk, Run & Roll begins at Bass Street Landing, 1601 River Drive #306, Moline. Register: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=138037
- Sunday, June 25, 4 p.m., the Figge will show the 2022 film “Joyland,” a Cannes Film Festival award winner. The film is about a backup-burlesque dancer for a trans woman. The film is banned in Punjab, Pakistan, where it was filmed. Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/PDTPKfHo9BQ
- Thursday, June 29, 6:30 p.m. The River Bandits will host a Pride Night.
