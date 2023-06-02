Temperature inside a vehicle can get dangerously hot within a matter of minutes in extreme heat

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - We are in the midst of a stretch of 90°+ temperatures in eastern Iowa and western Illinois.

The inside of your vehicle can reach dangerous temperatures within as little as 10 minutes, which is why it is important to never leave a child or pet in a vehicle.

According to noheatstroke.org, 38 children die in the United States every year after being left in a hot vehicle unattended. Through June 1, there have been at least six deaths in 2023.

When the temperature is 90°-95°, the inside of a parked vehicle can warm up 20° warmer than the outside temperature in as little as 10 minutes, and more than 40° within an hour to 136°.

The images below show how quickly the inside of vehicles warm up when temperatures are at 70°, 80° and 95°.

A look at how fast the temperature rises in an hour.
A look at how fast the temperature rises in an hour.
A look at how fast the temperature rises in an hour.
