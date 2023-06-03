1 dead after fiery crash in Sterling

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Whiteside County early Saturday morning.

Whiteside County deputies responded to the crash on Illinois Route 40, just north of Fulfs Road in rural Sterling at 5:20 a.m.

When deputies arrived, the vehicle was on fire after the driver struck a tree.

The man who was driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name is not being released at this time.

More information is expected to be released Monday.

Sterling Fire Department, CHG Ambulance and Whiteside County coroner Joe McDonald assisted Whiteside County Sheriff’s office.

