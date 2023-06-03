911 call released from 1 day before the partial collapse of The Davenport apartments

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Scott County released audio from a 911 call from a worker who was on site of The Davenport just 24 hours prior to the partial collapse of the building.

The worker who called said, in part, “...He was cleaning up in the back parking lot and said that the wall is vaulting out.”

The man went on to say, “Someone is there working on it and told them to get out of the way because it’s not looking good.”

Three people who were believed to be in the building at the time of the partial collapse have not been found.

Branden Colvin, Sr., Ryan Hitchock and Daniel Prien are the missing men.

Iowa Task Force One is working the site.

Davenport city leaders are now calling this “the recovery phase,” as crews dig through what remains of the building.

