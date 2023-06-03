iCan Shine Bike Camp from The Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities to return

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The iCan Shine Bike Camp from The Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, a camp that teaches kids with disabilities how to ride a bike with two wheels will be returning to the East Moline School District #37 after being put on pause for the past three years due to COVID.

Camp organizers say the camp will be held June 5-9 at the East Moline School District #37 administration and transportation building at 3541 Morton Drive in East Moline.

Monday through Friday there will be five sessions: 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., 10:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., 2:45p.m. to 4p.m. and 4:30p.m. to 5:45 p.m., organizers said.

Every year a minimum of 75% of the kids who attend learn to ride independently by the end of the week, organizers added. They say they work with a company called iCan Shine that has specialized equipment and a proven teaching method that really works.

