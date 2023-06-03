Sizzling heat and pop-up storms this weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our weather should remain hot and relatively dry through much of the weekend, with sunshine and a few passing clouds from time to time. Look for highs in the lower to middle 90′s. In spite of the rain we’ve seen over the past few days, the Midwest Drought Monitor show much of the region at an abnormally dry to moderate drought range. Our next chance for any measurable rainfall should occur Sunday, then again on Tuesday, with a slight chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will settle back into the 80′s with dry conditions during the period.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. High: 95°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and warm overnight. Low: 65°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A slight chance for isolated thunderstorms. High: 91°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

