Sizzling heat and some pop-up storms this weekend

Milder temperatures for the coming week
More heat and humidity for your Saturday, along with some spotty precipitation, mainly north.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our weather should remain hot and relatively dry through much of the weekend, with sunshine and a few passing clouds from time to time. Look for highs in the lower to middle 90′s. In spite of the rain we’ve seen over the past few days, the Midwest Drought Monitor still shows much of the region at an abnormally dry to moderate drought range. Our next chance for any measurable precipitation should occur Sunday afternoon, then again on Tuesday, with a slight chance for showers and a few storms. Temperatures will settle back into the 80′s with dry conditions during the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. High: 94°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and warm overnight. Low: 65°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A slight chance for isolated thunderstorms. High: 91°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

