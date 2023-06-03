Woman celebrating 107th birthday says smiling is her secret to a long life

Mississippi resident, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice, celebrated turning 107 years old this week. (Source: WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor, WTOK and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman celebrated turning 107 years old this week.

On Friday, Julia Mae Hunter-Rice celebrated her 107th birthday surrounded by her close friends and family.

Rice celebrated the day with her loved ones with some cake and hamburgers. The Meridian resident also danced as they sang happy birthday to her while smiling throughout the celebration.

When it comes to her secret for enjoying a long life, WTOK reports Rice told the team that she makes it a point to smile.

“Her secret is smiling and being fair,” Rice’s daughter, Dorthy Dickson, said. “She has always stood for what is right and at 107 she’s still the captain of the ship.”

Rice’s family shared that her motto has been to treat people the way you would want to be treated.

Copyright 2023 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Mercado On Fifth, 2023 Season.
Moline officials: Children under 17-years-old no longer allowed to enter Mercado On Fifth without adult
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Search crews on-site Friday at partially collapsed Davenport building
Three men are unaccounted for in Davenport partial apartment collapse, police said.
City of Davenport officials officially release names of 3 unaccounted for in partial apartment collapse
TV6 Investigates: Downtown Davenport partially collapsed apartment building’s background
TV6 Investigates: Former worker: The Davenport got worse and worse ... all the way up

Latest News

Baby chimpanzee makes public debut at Oklahoma zoo
President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit...
Biden signs debt ceiling bill that pulls US back from brink of unprecedented default
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Other agencies are responding to the partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Saturday afternoon Building Collapse