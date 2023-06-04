Afternoon storms possible west

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Get ready for another day of hazy sunshine and unseasonably warm conditions for your Sunday, with highs reaching the 80′s to lower 90′s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours, but any development should be mainly in our western counties and short lived. Our weather should remain hazy, warm and dry heading into Monday, followed by a front moving through Tuesday. This could bring a slight chance for showers and/or storms, with some milder air moving into the region behind this system. Look for warm sunshine and 80′s through the end of the week. Rain chances return Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly west. High: 91°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, hazy and warm overnight. Low: 62°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. High: 90°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

