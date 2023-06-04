Afternoon storms possible west

Cooler temperatures and a few rain chances by mid-week
More sunshine and heat expected today, along with a slight chance for storms west later this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Get ready for another day of hazy sunshine and unseasonably warm conditions for your Sunday, with highs reaching the 80′s to lower 90′s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon hours, but any development should be mainly in our western counties and short lived. Our weather should remain hazy, warm and dry heading into Monday, followed by a front moving through Tuesday. This could bring a slight chance for showers and/or storms, with some milder air moving into the region behind this system. Look for warm sunshine and 80′s through the end of the week. Rain chances return Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly west. High: 91°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, hazy and warm overnight. Low: 62°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. High: 90°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Davenport officials confirm that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered from building that partially collapsed
The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park.
Bettendorf police investigating apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Other agencies respond to downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Mercado On Fifth, 2023 Season.
Moline officials: Children under 17-years-old no longer allowed to enter Mercado On Fifth without adult
1
Son of lost victim in building collapse achieves mile stone

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Afternoon storms possible west
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
How much longer will this heat last?
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sizzling heat and pop-up storms this weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Pop-up storms through the evening