Bettendorf police investigating apparent downing at Crow Creek Park

The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park.
The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park.

Around 6:27 p.m. Saturday, the police department received several 911 calls regarding a person who apparently drowned while swimming in the quarry.

According to police, the Bettendorf Fire Department also responded and launched a boat to help with the search.

The body of a 16-year-old boy was found around 8:27 p.m.

No further information was released Saturday.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Other agencies respond to downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Mercado On Fifth, 2023 Season.
Moline officials: Children under 17-years-old no longer allowed to enter Mercado On Fifth without adult
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Search crews on-site Friday at partially collapsed Davenport building
Three men are unaccounted for in Davenport partial apartment collapse, police said.
City of Davenport officials officially release names of 3 unaccounted for in partial apartment collapse
The trio shown above are accused of pickpocketing a shopper at the Silvis Hy-Vee on May 1. All...
CRIME STOPPERS: Trio accused of pickpocketing

Latest News

1
Son of lost victim in building collapse achieves mile stone
Son of lost victim in building collapse achieves mile stone
Other agencies are responding to the partial building collapse in downtown Davenport.
Saturday afternoon Building Collapse
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Other agencies respond to downtown Davenport partial building collapse