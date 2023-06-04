Bettendorf police investigating apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park.

Around 6:27 p.m. Saturday, the police department received several 911 calls regarding a person who apparently drowned while swimming in the quarry.

According to police, the Bettendorf Fire Department also responded and launched a boat to help with the search.

The body of a 16-year-old boy was found around 8:27 p.m.

No further information was released Saturday.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Bettendorf police investigating apparent downing at Crow Creek Park