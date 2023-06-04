Family of Branden Colvin Sr. says he was found deceased at building partially collapsed in downtown Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of Branden Colvin Sr. confirms he was found deceased Saturday at the building that partially collapsed in downtown Davenport.

The Family told TV6 crews they were notified by the Police and Fire chiefs Saturday afternoon.

Colvin’s family says they will issue a statement but want to thank everyone for their support.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

For continued Live Updates about the downtown Davenport partial building collapse, click here.

