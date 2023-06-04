No one injured in early morning Galesburg fire

No injuries were reported in an early morning fire Sunday in Galesburg.
No injuries were reported in an early morning fire Sunday in Galesburg.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALESBURG, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in an early morning fire Sunday in Galesburg.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded at 4:20 a.m. to the 200 block of Blaine Avenue and found smoke coming from the attic of a home.

According to fire officials, four occupants self-evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The fire was contained to the attic, which sustained heavy fire damage. Fire officials said the inside of the home sustained minor smoke and water damage throughout.

The preliminary estimate of damages is $14,000.

Fire investigators believe the fire was unintentional and the investigation is closed.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Davenport officials confirm that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered from building that partially collapsed
The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park.
Bettendorf police investigating apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Other agencies respond to downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Mercado On Fifth, 2023 Season.
Moline officials: Children under 17-years-old no longer allowed to enter Mercado On Fifth without adult
1
Son of lost victim in building collapse achieves mile stone

Latest News

Davenport officials confirm that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered from building that partially collapsed
Davenport Apartment
LIVE UPDATES: Other agencies respond to downtown Davenport partial building collapse
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Davenport officials confirm that the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered from building that partially collapsed
High School Sports: June 3