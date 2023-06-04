No one injured in early morning Galesburg fire

GALESBURG, Iowa (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in an early morning fire Sunday in Galesburg.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded at 4:20 a.m. to the 200 block of Blaine Avenue and found smoke coming from the attic of a home.

According to fire officials, four occupants self-evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters.

The fire was contained to the attic, which sustained heavy fire damage. Fire officials said the inside of the home sustained minor smoke and water damage throughout.

The preliminary estimate of damages is $14,000.

Fire investigators believe the fire was unintentional and the investigation is closed.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.