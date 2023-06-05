3 victims found at the site of the downtown Davenport partially collapsed building

Monday 10 a.m. news conference
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The three people who were unaccounted for were found at the site of the downtown Davenport partially collapsed building, according to Police Chief Bladel.

Bladel said Branden Colvin Sr., 42, was found Saturday at 11:59 a.m., Ryan Hitchcock, 51, was found at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, and Daniel Prien, 60, was found Monday at 2:30 a.m.

Before presenting to the media, Bladel said there has been contact with the families and was a delay of information to be able to talk with the families.

At this time police do not have any additional information that there are any more people missing related to this incident, Bladel said. Autopsies will be done on victims.

“Crews have worked very diligently and carefully and respectfully for the task at hand,” said Rick Halleran Chief of the Cedar Rapids Division of Task Force “In doing so, we’ve had the good fortune of working through the process and giving some closure to the families.”

Halleran said while things are dynamic and can still change the hope is to be entering a new phase in the process of working through the aftermath of the collapse.

Gov. Reynolds is touring the damage to the building Monday and will be briefed by city officials.

In a statement, Gov. Reynolds’ Deputy Communications Director Kollin Crompton said:

“Gov. Reynolds has been in contact with Davenport city officials since the collapse of the building and will be on the ground today to get an update on the latest information.”

Gov. Reynolds signed two disaster proclamations on May 29, authorizing state resources to assist with response efforts and activating the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and Disaster Case Management Program for residents impacted by the collapse. The second, June 2, waives the fees associated with the issuance of a duplicate or substitute driver’s license or non-operators identification card for residents affected by the recent apartment building collapse.

City officials held the previous news conferences at 10 a.m. Friday.

City officials confirmed Sunday morning the body of Branden Colvin Sr. was recovered Saturday.

“This work will continue throughout the day [Sunday] with crews working 12-hour shifts around the clock,” she said in an email.

Family and friends of Branden Colvin Sr. held a candlelight vigil Sunday night at the site of the partially collapsed building.

