Bettendorf police identify 16-year-old in apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department identified the 16-year-old in the apparent drowning at Crow Creek Park Saturday as Jermilyn Gardner of Davenport, Iowa.

“Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and the Davenport West High School Community during this very difficult time,” said Chief Keith Kimball, Bettendorf Police Department.

Around 6:27 p.m. Saturday, the police department received several 911 calls regarding a person who apparently drowned while swimming in the quarry.

According to police, the Bettendorf Fire Department also responded and launched a boat to help with the search.

The body of 16-year-old Jermilyn Gardner was found around 8:27 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.